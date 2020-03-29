Future unveils the official video for the single “Tycoon”.

Future has been standing tall on the charts through his “Life Is Good” collaboration with Drake for much of this year, but he’s ready to get things kicked off in solo fashion. Even though last night’s releases were pretty packed, Future knows that people will pay attention whenever he decides to drop. Thus, he came through with a nice little breakfast surprise for us, releasing the new song and video for “Tycoon” today.

The video was Directed by: Eif Rivera.