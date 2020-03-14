DJ Tunez releases another smashing party banger, the Remix of ‘Without You‘ by Omawumi. This after the success of his previous, the Remix to Adekunle Gold’s 2019 conscious song ‘Kelegbe Megbe‘.

The remake record is a love song that stresses the ‘I Can’t Live Without You’ statement made by lovers. DJ Tunez brings the party side of the song alive, turns it into a club jam. He dishes this out to warm up our body for the more bangers he has in stock.

DOWNLOAD: DJ Tunez – Without You (Remix) ft. Omawumi (4.8 MiB, 23 hits)