360Hawt: A-Q – God’s Engineering (Album)

After the long wait, it’s finally here. 100 Crowns head honcho, A-Q has finally released his highly anticipated album titled “God’s Engineering.”

The amazing project “God’s Engineering” comes shortly after he served the 4th track on the project dubbed “You Must Feel Am” featuring Oxlade. It houses 11 tracks which includes collaborations with ace Nigerian rapper, M.I Abaga alongside Oxlade and Tomi Thomas.

Production credits on the album goes to Beats By Jayy, Oluma and Amos Kantiok. The album was mixed and mastered by A-Q and Dare Omisore.

