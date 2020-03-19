If you’ve become a fan of 9ice over the years, then you might want to add this new release “Seku Seye” to your lineup of favorite. Serving as his second follow up to “Aye Po Gan”, Ancestor blend proverbial lyrics with unique style for the uptempo groove perfect for the upcoming season’s change.

His new single, “Seku Seye,” is a genre bending afro with pop music, with his vocals he sets a mood that carefree people will enjoy, while also delivering lyrics that celebrate living in the moment. The single is produced by TeeYmix, for AAR records. @9iceofficial

Check out the single below.

DOWNLOAD: Rayce – Geshin (4.9 MiB, 25 hits)