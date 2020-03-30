After barely two (2) months since their last project together, Billionaire Mind Enterprise & Hightunes Records frontline artists – Tchapo & Iddbilly – are pleased to announce the release of their debut joint L.P titled “The Pack: Eko 2.0”.

The 9-track L.P demonstrates the talent, passion, and skills of the super gifted artists. On this project, Tchapo and Iddbilly touched on several personal & collective issues like; lifestyle, relationships, goons, money, sex, politics, and other social vices. If you thought that “Mode” was the bomb, you were wrong!! It was just a foretaste of what was to come.

Several interpretations can be given to the story the L.P tells. For one, we see it as a love story gone south. From the first track titled “Burn Up”, we were introduced to a mystery lady and how she inspired a guy to get high and “Hustle oo”. Even while hustling, he couldn’t resist her insanely hot “Body”. He promised to spend on her like an “Alhaji”. But you know how these things get… she begins to ask for too much.

As a sharp boy, he flipped on her by playing the “don’t Stress Me” card. He was tired of being her“Zombie Na Yawa”. All he wants now is to help and inspire people like “Mandela”.But first, “We Live” it up with the goons and of course, in our “Gucci Kicks”.

Let us know your own interpretations in the comment section.