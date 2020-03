Oxlade dishes out his most anticipated music project titled “Oxygene”. The album consists of Six solid tracks with only one feature for the song titled “Tables Turn” which features Moelogo.

in his word: “Words really cannot describe how I feel right now, putting this project out means the whole world to me, my entire essence, existence and life right now centers around this project. I really want you guys to enjoy this project. Big shout out to everyone part of this project.. big love”