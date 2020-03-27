Mythologies shares here new LP titled “Lex Leosis”.

This album has three sections; Life, Destiny, and Death. It was was inspired by the Moirai (the Fates) – Clotho who spins the thread of life, Lachesis who weaves each person’s destiny, and Atropos, the one who could not be turned away, taking her abhorred shears and cutting the thread at death.

Much like life, Mythologies was designed to run in a full circle. Listen to “Sé Miso” ft. Snotty Nose Rez Kids on SoundCloud or Spotify now!

Some people see life as a linear path. There are all these social constructs that condition us to believe that life has only one success sequence. Within these songs, Lex explored the idea of a cyclical journey; that new starts, growth, and your higher self can happen simultaneously. That it’s okay to get stuck, and it’s okay to be oscillating through life. You are exactly where you are supposed to be.

Music and art inspire us to challenge the monotony of our everyday life so we can continue moving.

DOWNLOAD: Lex Leosis – ‘Mythologies’ LP