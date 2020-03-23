A brand new mix from Tha Cue Ultimator DJ Yomc that could make you get wet so quick, real mix that could fvck with your Mental and Emotional Communion, this is the 360Nobs Monthly Mix and the March Edition.
Tracklist
1. Burna Boy – Odogwu
2. LAX Ft. 2Baba – Gobe
3. Wizkid Ft. Chronixx – Jam
4. 2Baba Ft. Burna Boy – We Must Groove
5. Rema – Beamer
6. Yung6ix – Happy
7. Reminisce Ft. Falz – Prosperity
8. Bash – Grace
9. Sarz Ft. Wurld – Trobul
10. Naira Marley – Yanyanyan
11. Ceeza Milli Ft. Wizkid – Shayo
12. Fireboy – Flenjo
13. Fireboy DML – Vibration
14. 2Baba Ft. Wizkid – Opo
15. Falz Ft. Ms Banks – Bop Daddy
16. Zinoleesky Ft. Naira Marley – Caro
17. Teni – Marry
18. Runtown Ft. Darkovibes & Bella Shmurda – Body Riddim
19. Stylee Omonla – Mulla
20. Lhake1 Ft. Blaq Swaq & Cruzzy Ace – Ahiyah
21. B Red Ft. Davido & Peruzzi – Dollar
22. DJ Neptune Ft. Joeboy & Mr Eazi – Nobody
23. Kabza De Small Ft. DJ Maphorisa – Smokers
24. Terry Apala Ft. Niniola – Lock Up
25. DJ Tunez Ft. Omawunmi – Without You(Remix)
26. Kabza De Small Ft. DJ Maphorisa & Howard – Boshego
27. Niniola Ft. Femi Kuti – Fantasy
28. TB Square – Realers
29. Davido – 2020 Letter To You
30. Ajebutter22 Ft. Mayorkun – Ginger You
31. DJ Ecool Ft. Dremo x Zlatan & Mayorkun – Onome
32. Kabza De Small Ft. DJ Maphorisa & Focalistic – Energy
33. Kabza De Small Ft. DJ Maphorisa & Mlindo The Vocalist – Idliwe
34. DJ Zinhle Ft. Dr Duda & Lucille Slade – Go
35. TPlan Ft. Mr Real & Falipupa – Falipupa
36. Lil Frosh Ft. Mayorkun – Kole Re Body
37. DJ Xclusive Ft. Soft – Sweet 16
38. Smoothkiss – Expo 2020
39. Kimzay Ft. Lilfrosh – Kibobe
40. Shuffle Muzik Ft. Niniola & Master KG – Putirika
41. Naira Marley – Aye
42. Wale Turner – Abi
43. Master KG Ft. Nomcebo – Jerusalem
44. Klever Jay Ft. Small Doctor – Hustle
45. DJ Lisali Ft. DJ YK – Ready To Dance
46. Small Baddo Ft. Idowest – For My Arena
47. DJ YK Beatz Ft. DJ 4kerty – Woro Si Woro
48. Black Motion – Live Drum Beat(Part 2)
49. DJ TMix Ft. DJ Lawy – 2 Drum Killer Master Beat
50. Small Doctor – Account Balance
51. DJ YK – Marlians Vibe Beat
52. DJ Yomc Ft. Sodma & Li2 Yemex – Believe
53. DJ Yk Ft. Poco Lee – Mad O
54. Lady Echo – Wonma(Cover)
55. Destiny Boy Ft. Zlatan – Tomorrow
56. Obesere Ft. Zlatan – Egungun(Gbas Gbos)\
57. Yomi Blaze – OG