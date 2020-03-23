A brand new mix from Tha Cue Ultimator DJ Yomc that could make you get wet so quick, real mix that could fvck with your Mental and Emotional Communion, this is the 360Nobs Monthly Mix and the March Edition.

DOWNLOAD HERE

Tracklist

1. Burna Boy – Odogwu

2. LAX Ft. 2Baba – Gobe

3. Wizkid Ft. Chronixx – Jam

4. 2Baba Ft. Burna Boy – We Must Groove

5. Rema – Beamer

6. Yung6ix – Happy

7. Reminisce Ft. Falz – Prosperity

8. Bash – Grace

9. Sarz Ft. Wurld – Trobul

10. Naira Marley – Yanyanyan

11. Ceeza Milli Ft. Wizkid – Shayo

12. Fireboy – Flenjo

13. Fireboy DML – Vibration

14. 2Baba Ft. Wizkid – Opo

15. Falz Ft. Ms Banks – Bop Daddy

16. Zinoleesky Ft. Naira Marley – Caro

17. Teni – Marry

18. Runtown Ft. Darkovibes & Bella Shmurda – Body Riddim

19. Stylee Omonla – Mulla

20. Lhake1 Ft. Blaq Swaq & Cruzzy Ace – Ahiyah

21. B Red Ft. Davido & Peruzzi – Dollar

22. DJ Neptune Ft. Joeboy & Mr Eazi – Nobody

23. Kabza De Small Ft. DJ Maphorisa – Smokers

24. Terry Apala Ft. Niniola – Lock Up

25. DJ Tunez Ft. Omawunmi – Without You(Remix)

26. Kabza De Small Ft. DJ Maphorisa & Howard – Boshego

27. Niniola Ft. Femi Kuti – Fantasy

28. TB Square – Realers

29. Davido – 2020 Letter To You

30. Ajebutter22 Ft. Mayorkun – Ginger You

31. DJ Ecool Ft. Dremo x Zlatan & Mayorkun – Onome

32. Kabza De Small Ft. DJ Maphorisa & Focalistic – Energy

33. Kabza De Small Ft. DJ Maphorisa & Mlindo The Vocalist – Idliwe

34. DJ Zinhle Ft. Dr Duda & Lucille Slade – Go

35. TPlan Ft. Mr Real & Falipupa – Falipupa

36. Lil Frosh Ft. Mayorkun – Kole Re Body

37. DJ Xclusive Ft. Soft – Sweet 16

38. Smoothkiss – Expo 2020

39. Kimzay Ft. Lilfrosh – Kibobe

40. Shuffle Muzik Ft. Niniola & Master KG – Putirika

41. Naira Marley – Aye

42. Wale Turner – Abi

43. Master KG Ft. Nomcebo – Jerusalem

44. Klever Jay Ft. Small Doctor – Hustle

45. DJ Lisali Ft. DJ YK – Ready To Dance

46. Small Baddo Ft. Idowest – For My Arena

47. DJ YK Beatz Ft. DJ 4kerty – Woro Si Woro

48. Black Motion – Live Drum Beat(Part 2)

49. DJ TMix Ft. DJ Lawy – 2 Drum Killer Master Beat

50. Small Doctor – Account Balance

51. DJ YK – Marlians Vibe Beat

52. DJ Yomc Ft. Sodma & Li2 Yemex – Believe

53. DJ Yk Ft. Poco Lee – Mad O

54. Lady Echo – Wonma(Cover)

55. Destiny Boy Ft. Zlatan – Tomorrow

56. Obesere Ft. Zlatan – Egungun(Gbas Gbos)\

57. Yomi Blaze – OG

DOWNLOAD HERE