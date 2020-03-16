Nigeria’s favorite DJ; The Unstoppable DJ Steel is here with a new mind blowing mixtape which consists of Nigeria’s top trending tracks titled Mad Mixtape.
DOWNLOAD: DJ Steel – Street Request Mixtape
Tracklist:
Cblack – Jingle
Wonma – Instrumental
Olamide – Wonma
Black Motion – Culoe De song
Reakado bank – Put in pressure
Master Kg – Jerusalema
Niniola – Omo Rapala
Mohbad x Naira – Komajensun
Fireboy – Omo Ologo
4kerty xx Q2 x Idowest – QWoro
Dj yk – Opor Instrumental
Fireboy – Scatter
Zlatan x papisnoop x jaymo paper x Oberz – Unripe paw paw
Sho Madjozi – John cena
C Black x Naira Marley – Baby Kingsway
Mr Real – Baba fela
Rema – Lady
Mayorkun – Geng
DOWNLOAD: DJ Steel – Street Request Mixtape