Nigeria’s favorite DJ; The Unstoppable DJ Steel is here with a new mind blowing mixtape which consists of Nigeria’s top trending tracks titled Mad Mixtape.

DOWNLOAD: DJ Steel – Street Request Mixtape

Tracklist:

Cblack – Jingle

Wonma – Instrumental

Olamide – Wonma

Black Motion – Culoe De song

Reakado bank – Put in pressure

Master Kg – Jerusalema

Niniola – Omo Rapala

Mohbad x Naira – Komajensun

Fireboy – Omo Ologo

4kerty xx Q2 x Idowest – QWoro

Dj yk – Opor Instrumental

Fireboy – Scatter

Zlatan x papisnoop x jaymo paper x Oberz – Unripe paw paw

Sho Madjozi – John cena

C Black x Naira Marley – Baby Kingsway

Mr Real – Baba fela

Rema – Lady

Mayorkun – Geng

