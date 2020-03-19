Arguable one of the best E.P ever drop by a newbie in the Music Industry his electrifying performance on the project speaks for his talent and hardwork as well he titled it “The Goat” when u listen to it in full you will understand why he titled it so, download and enjoy good music at your fingertips.
Twitter.com/dahrktheartiste or @dahrktheartiste , Snapchat.com/dahrkmnc Or @dahrkmnc Promoted by @AfricanMusic69 on twitter
Stream/Download Here
Social media handles
Instagram.com/itsreallydahrk
Or @itsreallydahrk