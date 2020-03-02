2 nurses, 1 doctor allegedly tests positive for Coronavirus in Abuja hospital

Two nurses and a doctor have reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus at a government hospital in Abuja.

SaharaReporters reported that a senior medical worker at the hospital who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the infected health workers were part of medical personnel that attended to an infected person brought into the hospital.

“The patient was rushed to the hospital and as our job demands, we have to save life first and that was what we did. The person was attended to and stabilised by the medical team. A test was soon conducted and the result came out positive. The hospital thereafter asked all those who attended to the patient to undergo tests to determine their status and at the end of the day, two doctors and one nurse tested positive for the virus. They are currently in isolation at the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital.”the source said

The Senior Health worker accused the Federal government of not providing medical workers with quality Personal Protective Equipment among other gears needed to protect themselves as they attend to patients with the infectious disease.