YG Says He Would Give Up All His Success to Have Nipsey Hussle Back

YG is looking back on a bittersweet 2019.

The Compton rapper took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to pay tribute to his late friend Nipsey Hussle, who died in March.

“Success is a blessing & all but 2019 took my brother,” wrote YG alongside a photo of him and the Crenshaw legend.

Despite his success over the past year, he would trade it all to have his brother back. “I’ll give all this shit back & some to get my ni**a back. I miss you foo ❤️ THE LEGEND @nipseyhussle!” he added.

Although YG identified as a Blood and Hussle as a Crip, the two developed a strong bond and collaborated on 2016’s anti-Donald Trump anthem “FDT.” Following Nipsey’s death, YG delayed his album 4REAL 4REAL and donated some of the proceeds to Nipsey’s children, Emani and Kross. They were even working on an unfinished joint project called 2 of Amerikkkaz Most Wanted.

“He was like a big brother to me,” YG told the Los Angeles Times. “He was my rap friend, but it turned into real brotherhood.”

While reflecting on the past year, YG also apologized to the LGBTQ community for his past transgressions. “It’s been brought to my attention that my old views on life was ignorant,” he wrote in since-deleted tweet. “I apologize to the LGBTQ kommunity for komin across like i was anything but respectful and accepting. Live. Love. Ya Life. Gang!”

Tweets by RottenBeets