YG Says $400,000 in Jewelry Stolen from Hotel Room

YG was the victim of a jewelry heist on New Year’s Eve.

The Compton rapper claims nearly half-a-million dollars was taken from his hotel room at The London in West Hollywood. According to TMZ, YG filed a police report on Monday (Jan. 6) for grand theft, saying that over $400,000 in jewelry was stolen from his hotel room.

Sometime between 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 11 a.m. the next morning YG noticed that a briefcase containing expensive jewelry that had been placed on top of a safe was lighter than usual. He realized the missing valuables on Jan. 1, but didn’t file an official police report until five days later.

Law enforcement is currently looking into the case, but no suspects have been identified yet. YG told cops that he had people coming in and out of his hotel room that night.

Detectives will be looking into possible surveillance footage in addition to their usual investigatory methods.

Meanwhile, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. is close to solving the murder case involving YG’s vehicle. Back in July, his SUV was involved in a high-speed chase that ended in a deadly police shootout. Police were called to apprehend a DUI suspect in YG’s Escalade. While they were chasing the suspect, someone in the SUV allegedly opened fire, killing a 65-year-old man on a bike.

YG told TMZ that he was “nowhere near the scene” and had been in the studio all day when the shooting occurred.