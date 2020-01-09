Wizkid Finally Reveals Why No One Has The Power To Stress Him On Social Media

Star boy Wizkid has revealed how he manages to stay unbothered with drama on social media.

The singer took to his Twitter page to reveal that when people do things to him, he plays out 10 different reactions in his head and picks the best reaction for the person. “When people do things to me, I play out 10 different reactions in my head and pick what’s best for that person lol”

Fand dropped into the singer’s comment section and a female fan stated that he chooses to ignore rather than react the time. “Most times you chose to ignore”. Wizkid responded agreeing with her statement stating that he truly ignores all the time and that nobody can stress him. “Ignore everytime baby…no man or woman fit stress Starboy”

See his tweets below;

When people do things to me, I play out 10 different reactions in my head and pick what’s best for that person lol — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) January 8, 2020

