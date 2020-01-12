Wizkid Exempted As Burna Boy, Naira Marley, Davido Shine At Soundcity MVP Awards

The annual Soundcity MVP Awards held last night at Eko Convention Centre. The event was attended by African artists all over the world.

Performers at the event were announced as Diamond Platnumz, Prince Kaybee, Shatta Wale, Rema, Stonebwoy and so forth.

While Burna Boy cemented his throne as the new king of afrobeats with his second successive win for African Artist of the year, Naira Marley also went home with his first award.

See the list of winners below…

Best New MVP
FireBoy DML (NG)

JoeBoy (NG)

Marioo (TZ)

Rema (NG) – Winner

Simmy (SA)

Wendy Shay (GH)

Best Collaboration
Blow My Mind – Davido [NG]

Daz How Star Do – Skibii [NG]

Gugulethu – Prince Kaybee [SA] – Winner

Jama – DJ Mic Smith [GH]

Killin Dem – Burna Boy [NG]

Inama – Diamond PlatNumz [TZ]

Best Pop
Innos B [CG]

Nandy [TZ]

JoeBoy [NG] – Winner

Otile Brown [KE]

Kizz Daniel [NG]

Teni [NG]

Mayorkun [NG]

Rayvanny [TZ]

Naira Marley [NG]

Best Hip Hop
BlaqBonez (NG)

Falz (NG)

KHALIGRAPH Jones (KE) – Winner

Kwesta (SA)

Medikal (GH)

Shinski (KE)

Sarkodie (GH)

Reminisce (NG)

Ricky Rick (SA)

Zakwe (SA)

Best Duo
Black Motion (SA)

Blaq diamond (SA)

DopeNation (GH) – Winner

Ethic (KE)

Show Dem Camp (NG)

Toofan (TG)

African Producer of The Year
Cracker (NG)

Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jay Synth (NG)

Kel P (NG)

MOG (GH)

Ozedikus (NG)

Pheelz (NG)

Rexxie (NG) – Winner

S2Kizzy (TZ)

Best Female MVP
Betty G (ETH)

Daphne (CMR)

Nandy (TZ)

Sho Madjozi (SA)

Teni (NG) – Winner

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)

Best Male MVP
Burna Boy (NG) – Winner

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

King Promise (GH)

Sjava (SA)

Wizkid (NG)

Zlatan (NG)

African DJ of The Year
DJ Creme De La Creme (KE)

DJ Kaywise (NG)

DJ Neptune (NG)

DJ Spinall (NG) – Winner

DJ Vyrusky (GH)

DJ Zinhle (SA)

Digital Artiste of The Year
Cassper Nyovest [SA]

Davido [NG] – Winner

Diamond Platnumz [TZ]

Kizz Daniel [NG]

Mr Eazi [NG]

Yemi Alade [NG]

Wizkid [NG]

Listeners’ Choice
Baby – JoeBoy (NG)

Dumebi – Rema (NG)

Fetch your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jealous – Fireboy DML (NG) – Winner

Jama – DJ Mic Smith (GH)

Kainama – Harmonize (TZ)

Killin Dem – BurnaBoy (NG)

Kpo K3K3 – StoneBwoy (GH)

Oil & Gas – Olamide (NG)

Viewers’ Choice
49-99 – Tiwa Savage (NG)

Able God – Chinko Ekun (NG)

Banomoya – Prince Kaybee (SA)

My Level – Shatta Wale (GH)

On The Low – Burna Boy (NG)

Soapy – Naira Marley (NG) – Winner

Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)

Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)

Video of The Year
49-99 – Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi (NG) – Winner

Dangote – Burna Boy by Clarence Peters (NG)

Jericho – Simi by Adasa Cookey (NG)

Ngwa – Blick Bassy by Tebego Malope (SA)

Ohema – Kuami Eugene by Rex (GH)

Song of The Year
Jealous – FireBoy DML (NG)

Killin Dem – Burna Boy (NG) – Winner

Malwhede – King Monada (SA)

Soapy – Naira Marley (NG)

Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)

Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)

Baby – JoeBoy (NG)

Case – Teni (NG)

Dumebi – Rema (NG)

Fetch Your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jama – DJ Mic Smith(GH)

African Artiste Of The Year
Burna Boy (NG) – Winner

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

Shatta Wale (GH)

ShoMadjozi (SA)

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Wizkid (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)

Excellence in Philanthropy: DJ Cuppy – Winner

Excellence in Sports: Anthony Joshua – Winner

Excellence in Social Entrepreneurship and Digital Influence: Bright Jaja – Winner

Community and Socio-Political Development: Adebola Williams & Jude Jideonwo – Winner

Excellence in Music: Innocent Idibia (2Baba) – Winner

