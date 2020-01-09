Why I Don’t Own A Car – Singer Mr Eazi Opens Up

Nigerian singer Mr. Eazi in a new interview has opened up on why he does not own a car as many of his colleagues in the entertainment business.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Fm with OAP George Quaye, Eazi was asked if he owns a car and the singer replied saying;

“No, I still don’t have a car. This is because all year round I’m not stationed in one place. Today, I’m in this country playing shows, tomorrow, I’m somewhere else. It doesn’t make any sense for me to buy a car and just pack it, and so no, I still don’t have a car”.