We’ve All Been A Side Chick Or Side Boyfriend At Some Point In Our Lives – Actress, Chika Ike

Nollywood Actress, Chika Ike, has got many of her fans pondering a subtle relationship post she made on her social media page.

According to Chika Ike, we’ve all been either the side boyfriend or side chick unknowingly or knowingly at some point in our lives.

Chika made the statement on Instagram with the caption she shared alongside a sultry photo of herself.

Sharing the photo, she wrote ;

Come to think of it, we’ve all been Small Chops unknowingly or knowingly at some point in our lives . 🤔

If you agree drop this emoji :🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️

Disagree drop this emoji : 🙅‍♂️🙅‍♀️

Small chops = side chick, side boyfriend, not the main meal , side piece , side everything.