Afro-dancehall King, Yung L shared the music video to his latest single titled “Tropicana Baby”, produced by TUC.

Consequently, Yung L’s new record “Tropicana Baby” is lifted from his forthcoming project, ‘Juice and Zimm: The Playlist’ EP which features Sarkodie, Vanessa Mdee and Tay Iwar.

Similarly, the video was shot and directed by The Alien and co-directed by Yung L.

Stream Video Below