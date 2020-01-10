VIDEO: White Man – Pray For Me

Owens Leo Entertainment frontier; White Man, showcases his creativity and originality with his new track titled “Pray For Me”: a fusion of earnest desire and talent. “Pray for me” expresses the artist persistent strive for success, time and prosperity.

This new track produced by Hycent and shot by MattMax is one that everyone will enjoy listening to as it contains lyrics, which will definitely inspire and motivate listeners to be better in all aspects of their lives.

DOWNLOAD: White Man - Pray For Me (4.0 MiB, 3 hits)