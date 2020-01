Vybz Kartel is currently behind bars serving a life sentence for his role in Clive “Lizard” Williams murder. He’s trying to appeal the conviction but at this time, we don’t have any updates regarding the case.

However, the rapper’s continued to flood the streets with new music, despite his legal setbacks. Along with the release of his recent album To Tanesha, he also dropped a song that didn’t make the project titled, “World Government.”

