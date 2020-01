The player maker himself, Phyno starts the year with the visuals for the record “Get The Info” featuring Falz and Phenom.

However, “Get The Info” serves as the fifth track off his latest album tagged “Deal With It“. The song is conscious of our immediate reality in Nigeria and touches some of the issues we are currently facing as a people.

The crispy visuals shot and directed by the usual suspect, the one and only Clarence Peters.

