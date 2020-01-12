VIDEO: OT Genasis – Tonight

This can be considered as OT Genasis playful effort as the singer delivered a Guitar piano effort music video.

The rapper is seemingly transitioning into R&B, perhaps in an attempt to overthrow YK Osiris as the king of R&B (it’s a joke, relax).

OT Genasis’ latest cover is also a throwback. Tackling Vanessa Carlton’s “1000 Miles,” OT Genasis puts a twist on the track that he could only pull off. With a stunning visual of the rapper playing piano with a blue bandana tied to the front, he puts a murderous spin on the Grammy-nominated single.

