VIDEO: Orezi – Maza Maza

2020 is in full swing, Uber-talented act, Orezi has released the official music video of hit latest output titled “Maza Maza“.

“Maza Maza“, produced by renowned music producer Mystro, is s groovy tune that will get you to the dance floor instantly. The video was directed by Visionaire Pictures.

Furthermore, Orezi has promised to give us more music this year and possibly an album. From the look of things, 2020 is going to be an amazing year for the lad.

