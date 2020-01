Niniola kick-starts the year with another eye-catching visual for her previously heard song“Omo Rapala”.

The video which was shot in Lagos, Nigeria, shows off The Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland #Obesere, who’s been dubbed the original “Omo Rapala” on the streets, endorsing and blessing #Niniola with his appearance.

The Video was directed by Adasa Cookey.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD