VIDEO: Kuami Eugene – Turn Up

360HawtMusicNewsSinglesVideos/January 12, 2020/Emex /No Comment/5288 views VIDEO: Kuami Eugene – Turn Upshare on:FacebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Linked InEmailSend to Email Address:Your NameYour Email AddressEmail check failed, please try againCancel Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene presents a brand new single and video. This one right here is titled “Turn Up”. The afrobeats joint was produced by Kuami Eugene himself. Watch the visuals below. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...Tags:Kuami EugeneTurn Up previous articleMUSIC: Nami – Insult (Prod. Nami)next articleMUSIC: Yung L – Tropicana Baby EmexSubmissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Related Postsshare 360 Fresh/October 2, 2016 /No Comment MUSIC: Ukenn – TurnUp (Prod. JPiano)share Entertainment News/January 12, 2020 /No Comment Soundcity MVP Awards 2020 (Full Winners List)4 Powerful Programmes to Start Your Year With360Hawt: Vybz Kartel – Rocket To Da MoonMUSIC: DJ Carnage Ft. Tyga, Takeoff & Ohgeesy – Hella Neck360Hawt: MoneyBagg Yo Ft. DaBaby – Protect Da Brand Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.