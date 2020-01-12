VIDEO: Kuami Eugene – Turn Up

Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene presents a brand new single and video.

This one right here is titled “Turn Up”.

The afrobeats joint was produced by Kuami Eugene himself.

Watch the visuals below.

