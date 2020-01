Jaaysound teamed up with JMG leading artiste Butch of JMG to deliver a solid sound with captivating lyrics on this song titled “Flavor’. The song was produced by ransom beat and, mixed and mastered by Biano and the video was shot in Lagos by Director Lenx.

