VIDEO: Iseoluwa – Just Praise

If you’re looking for a good way to start your New Year, then you’ll definitely want to watch Iseoluwa‘s latest visual release “Just Praise.”

It is guaranteed to make you sing, dance and paise in any situation coupled with a video that perfectly represents the music.

The barely over four minute visual, “Just Praise,” is the third video from the Young Star’s debut album, YES I CAN, which was launched November 2019.

She previously released tracks such as “Motigoke” and “Yes I Can”. Now, the singer-songwriter is back with this fresh new tune, a blend of Gospel, Calypso and Pop.

It is one for everyone who is grateful for past victories and expectant of new achievements.

Produced by the living Legend, Ambassador Wole Oni, C.E.O. W.O.M.P. for Instinct Productions and the video was directed by the artistically creative Unlimited L.A.

