VIDEO: Fireboy DML – Need You

YBNL Music have been putting massive effort in time of Great and Quality music delivery. The label’s Young and winning act – Fireboy DML who enjoyed a massive ride in (2019) after dishing out Amazing records accompanied with Quality and eye-catchy visuals, Here Fireboy DML continues with the ride as he dishes out the visuals to the record dubbed “Need You”.

“Need You” is a song off his previously heard album ‘LTG’ (Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps). Fireboy walks out of an executive expensive car with a customized shoe, having a quality time of life.

The visuals for the song was shoot and directed by Clarence Peters.