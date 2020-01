Rapper Eva Alordiah begins 2020 with a Bang as she releases sizzling Music video for ‘FRIEND OR FOE’, and quickly raises the bar for Hiphop in the new year. The song was produced by Stardom 2019’s Music Producer of the Year, Jesse Alordiah, and the video features beautiful cameo appearances from some of Eva’s female fans.

DOWNLOAD: Eva Alordiah – Friend Or Foe (2.8 MiB, 9 hits)