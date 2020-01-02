VIDEO: Dotman – Awe

Dotman kicks off 2020 with new visuals to his sensational single AWE, the song that started of has a freestyle on the internet gathered a lot of buzz and it’s fast becoming the fans favourite.

Recall in 2019 hinted about his forthcoming album for the year 2020, The song and the music video talks about how sometimes we can be responsible for our own downfalls, rather blaming other people, we should take responsibility for them.

Awe which literally means friend in (Egun) a language in Nigeria, is a worthy advice to start the year with. The video was shot at the National Theatre, Lagos, Nigeria and directed by MEX.

GET AUDIO/MP3 HERE

Stream Video Below.