VIDEO: Darkoo – Gangsta (Remix) ft. Davido, Tion Wayne & SL

Darkoo unveils the visuals for the remix of his buzzing single “Gangsta”.

The remix features Davido, Tion Wayne & SL. The video was shot in Lagos, directed by Sesan.

