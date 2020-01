Afro Fusion front line artiste “Chyzzi” starts 2020 with a BANG! by serving us new music “OWO TI DE” produced by chocolate city’s Reinhard Tega.

After his last successful release of “Approve” with Ceeza Milli, Chyzzi drops this hot record alongside visuals shot on location in the beautiful island of Cyprus and directed by Sam Kirk & Ade OG.

Connect with chyzzi IG, Twitter, Facebook : @chyzzi94

