VIDEO: Bruce Baker – I Am Your Healer

International recording artiste and Pastor Bruce Baker releases an inspirational single ‘I am Your Healer’. Bruce Baker has spent most of his music life working with renowned American artiste and known for his skillful songwriting and production. Bruce shares the inspiration behind the new song ‘I am Your Healer’. According to Bruce as he got older he struggled with eating disorders, family issues and drug addictions that seemed like it would take his life. “I was addicted to drugs for 10 years” says the singer/song writer, “But God delivered me from Heroin and Cocaine and here I am today”. “My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and my father was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Both of them have been completely healed by the healing power of God. This is what gave me the inspiration for the song ‘I am Your Healer’ says Bruce as he became overwhelmed with emotion.

Bruce Baker shows reverence and honors the gift that God has given him to touch the hearts of man through the art of music. The singer, songwriter and producer recognized the power of music at a young age. “I was 12 years old when I wrote my first song.” says the songwriter. But, little did he know there was a painful journey ahead. After being in ministry for 12 years God has finally released Bruce Baker to do this song. “I see God as the Great Physician. He can heal your mind, your body, your finances, your drug addictions and so much more. Through this song I hope others can see Him through my eyes and regain confidence that it is not over and the best is yet to come”

