Prolific Nigerian MC, Boogey, starts off the year with a display of his highly technical abilities on this 4minute+ freestyle declaring himself a dragon, the one who flies atop the food chain of Nigerian Hip hop talent.

After an impressive 2019 that saw the “Alternate Ending” album gain critical acclaim and give him his fifth Headies nomination, Boogey kicks off 2020 reminding everyone of the power of “The Jinchuriki”.

DOWNLOAD: Boogey – Huntn Szn Freestyle (5.5 MiB, 2 hits)