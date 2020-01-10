VIDEO: Bahdmanflash – Senorita

2020 is in full swing, Uber-talented act, Bahdman Flash has released the official music video of hit latest output titled “Senorita“.

Bahdman Flash who’s Full name is Okoro Michael Udochukwu was born and bred in Warri, Delta State before relocating to Lagos 1 month ago.

He started singing from the age of 7 and his 23 years old now. He’s a songwriter and Senorita is a song written and composed by him having some Spanish vibes in it.

The Video was Directed by Irok Visuals and the song produced by Heze Chris Rhythm. Bahdman Flash currently signed to no label but being managed by Eletu Concepts only

For label deal, sponsorship and booking you can reach Eletu on: 08055545038.. Follow bahdman Flash @ITzzFLASH1

AUDIO DOWNLOAD