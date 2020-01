Jibola kick starts the decade with another impressive record.

The highly versatile artiste Jibola starts the year 2020 by serving us an audio/visuals to his new released hit single titled “Wetin Dey”.

The video which was shot in Lagos, Nigeria, was directed by ace music video director, Frizzle and Bizzle Films.

Press play and download the song was you enjoy the very lively, colourful and crispy visuals.

DOWNLOAD: Jibola - Wetin Dey (5.1 MiB, 4 hits)