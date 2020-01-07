US Warns Citizens Against Traveling To Nigeria

The US embassy in Nigeria has released a statement on its official website advising its citizens to reconsider traveling to Nigeria.

The statement followed the Friday killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone airstrike ordered by US president, Donald Trump.

Also, the statement might be unconnected with the recent demonstration of Shiite members over the killing of the Iranian general in Abuja which resulted in the burning of the US flag.

“Due to recent world events, U.S. citizens should review their personal security measures. While we have no specific threat information, it is prudent to remind ourselves of the following personal security actions to follow on a regular basis.

“Actions to take: Be aware of your surroundings; keep a low profile; avoid crowds and demonstrations; exercise caution when walking or driving at night; carry proper identification; review your personal security plans and monitor local media for updates.”