US says no American casualty from Iranian missile strikes, Iran insists it killed 80 Americans

The United States Government has announced that there was no American casualty in the Iranian missile strikes that struck its air bases in Al Asad and Erbil, which are all in Iraq.

This is coming after Iranian state television said at least 80 “American terrorists” were killed in attacks involving 15 missiles Tehran launched on US targets in Iraq. The report also alleged that over 100 other targets in the region are in Iran’s sight and will subsequently be attacked if Washington took any retaliatory measures. It also said US helicopters and military equipment were “severely damaged” in the strikes.

Commenting on the missile strikes in a speech broadcast live on state television, Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said a “slap in the face” was delivered to the US after the attack. “Last night, a slap in the face was delivered,”

However an official of the United States Pentagon debunked the report, revealing that Iranians deliberately aimed to miss the Americans. This seems to have influenced President Donald Trump’s tweet on everything being okay at the moment.

President Donald Trump tweeted;

“So far so good, all is well”.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning”.