Travis Scott’s ‘JACKBOYS’ Debuts at No. 1

JACKBOYS rule the charts.

The debut compilation from Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack creative collective takes top billing on this week’s Billboard 200. The seven-track pack opens with 154,000 equivalent album units in its first week, of which 79,000 were in album sales. A majority of sales were driven by merchandise/album bundles sold via JACKBOYS’ official webstore.

JACKBOYS, which features contributions from Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, and Chase B, is the only album to debut within the top 40 on the new Billboard 200 chart. The project also features a remix to Travis’ No. 1 single “Highest in the Room” with Rosalía and Lil Baby.

Roddy Ricch​’s former chart-topper Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial rises 3-2 with 74,000 equivalent album units, while Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding jumps 6-3 with 64,000 units.

Elsewhere, Young Thug’s So Much Fun rises 10-7 (38,000), DaBaby​’s Kirk soars 20-8 (36,000), and Summer Walker’s Over It rounds out the top 10 with 28,000 units.

Aside from JACKBOYS, there were only two other debuts in the top 100 including Jesus Is Born. The gospel album from Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir, which was released on Christmas Day, enters at No. 73. G Herbo’s Sessions also makes its debut at No. 100.

Billboard 200 Top 10

1. Travis Scott – JACKBOYS – 154,000

2. Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial – 74,000

3. Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding – 64,000

4. Harry Styles – Fine Line – 54,000

5. The Frozen II Soundtrack – 46,000

6. Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – 45,000

7. Young Thug – So Much Fun – 38,000

8. DaBaby – Kirk – 36,000

9. Taylor Swift – Lover – 30,000

10. Summer Walker – Over It – 28,000