Travis Scott Talks ‘JACKBOYS,’ Fatherhood, & Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott is capping off the year with a bang.

Just days after dropping his JACKBOYS compilation, the Houston rapper covers the Winter 2019 issue of XXL. In the interview, he opens up about his relationship with Kylie Jenner, fatherhood, and the state of hip-hop.

The 27-year-old reflects on being a dad to his daughter Stormi, who turns 2 years old in February. “I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be,” revealed Travis. “Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy.”

While he and Kylie are no longer together, they maintain a healthy relationship. “Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

On Friday, Travis dropped his JACKBOYS compilation featuring his Cactus Jack creative collective, along with appearances from Quavo, Offset, Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Rosalía. “It’s just a body of work made with a few of my friends and people I’ve always made music with since day one,” said Travis. “It’s just fun and something that’s endearing and cool. It kind of like, wakes up the minds of people that might not know about Don Toliver or people that know about Sheck Wes and makes them want to know more.”

Plus, he called for more unity in hip-hop. “It would be so much cooler if the hip-hop community could be more together and not so divided. It can be very divided,” he said. “Competition plays a role but it’s cool that there’s competition. Everyone is obviously winning, but it would be so cool if rap didn’t have so much back-and-forth and it was more about us coming to an understanding on some things and there was more camaraderie. We are all in this together. It’s us versus those who don’t get it. So, if we showed and felt that more, it would be different.”

2020 is looking even brighter for Travis. He is rumored to headline Coachella in April alongside Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine.