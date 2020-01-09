Top-Rated Soccer Online Slots

The thrill that comes with soccer, real or online, is immense. The experience of sold-out stadiums, the noise, the waves, and the colors, to go along with getting close to your favorite stars doing what they do best is priceless. Even better, bringing the experience right where you are. The fun they bring, and the convenience that goes with it is out of this world. To ensure that you don’t miss the opportunity, we have highlighted four of the best soccer-themed online slots that you can try.

World Cup Mania

The name is suggestive; totally. If you are looking for a life-like World Cup experience, this is one of the best soccer online slots you’ll need to try. It looks everything like a soccer temple, representing a typical stadium scene with extended treats such as pizza slices, foghorns, and ticket stubs.

It is an animation-based slot game with 15 paylines and 5 reels, and one of the games touted to have the best payouts. The features are great too; and save for the incredible $7,500 jackpot, you can amass 10 free spins from accumulating 3 scatters represented by a whistle. There is more; you are awarded 10x multiplier to play the Free Spins with, and should you manage to obtain at least 3 more Golden Trophy symbols, you win yourself a Free Kick Bonus.

Soccer Safari

Soccer Safari could be the only chance you’ll ever get to watch animals play soccer. Based at the Savannah, this is a fascinating game of soccer featuring cheetahs, zebras, and buffaloes, among other wild animals trying their hand out in soccer. Even more interesting in the online slot are the 30 paylines and 5×3 reels exclusive for this game.

The video slot of the Soccer Safari is where the real action is, comprising of multiple unique symbols and a mini-soccer game that allows you to achieve the following;

Scatter – getting a zebra referee on the 1st and 5th reels gives you a double bonus. The Zebra Wild expands on these reels to give you a strong winning combo. The ref generously awards you 5 free spins.

Wild – the Soccer Safari logo represents wild, and that is what it does for the other symbols except scatter.

Football Star

This game will make you feel like a football player for a moment. It gives every impression of a stadium, and gets you right in the mood of going all the way to become a star. As if that is not enough, there is even more excitement in the jackpot. There are countless ways of winning, and the game’s characteristic medium volatility ensures that you win frequently as you progress.

Shoot

Shoot is a walk down memory lane – a classical of a soccer game featuring the retired greats in the likes of legendary Pele, Maradona, and Beckenbauer. It comes in 50 paylines and 5 reels, and everything is themed based on the soccer gods of the 80s and 90s. The minimum wager for this online slot game is one coin, rising to 20, where coin sizes vary between 0.01 and 0.02. Hitting the jackpot gives you 20,000 coins.