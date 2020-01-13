Tiwa Savage Reveals The Kind Of Boyfriend She Doesn’t Want In 2020 (Video)

Nigerian Singer, Tiwa Savage has stylishly passed a relationship message during her performance at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Award Festival held at the Eko Convention Center, Lagos Nigeria on Saturday night.

The single mom has told her prospective male admirers during her stage performance of her hit track, ‘Attention’ the kind of boyfriend she doesn’t want this year.

Towards the end of electrifying performance, the singer said she doesn’t want any yeye boyfriend and she is ready for a serious relationship in 2020.

Watch the video below: