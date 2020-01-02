“Thanks To My Secret Boyfriends, I Promise To Be More Discrete This Year”- Bobrisky Writes

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has vowed to remain more discrete in 2020.

Bob, who is rumoured to be dating top politians in the country took to social media to disclose that she intends to keep things a little bit more private this year.

While wishing his fans a happy new year, Bobby wrote;

”Happy new year lovers. Thanks to all my secret boyfriends for making my new a good one, I promise to go more discrete dis year.”

Bobrisky has been making news for a while now, and Nigerians have tried their best to discern if she is gay or just loves the drama around her name.