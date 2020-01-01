‘Tacha Dropped Teebilz As Manager After Insulting The Living Daylights Out Of Him’ – SDK

Reality star, Tacha and music executive, Tee Billz took to social media to announce that they have both parted ways on Tuesday.

In a statement released by her, Tacha revealed that she really appreciates the working relationship she had with Teebillz, reiterating that there is no hard feelings between the pair.

Fresh reports by by SDK blog claims that all is not well between both parties, stating that Tee Billz got a full dose of Tacha penultimate week after he advised and cautioned her for something she did but she insulted the living daylights out of him.

The report read;

Insiders allege that Tunji Balogun a.k.a Teebilz (who picked up Tacha and decided to manage her when she got out of BBNaija house and faced rejection because of her attitude) got a dose of Tacha last week when he offered advice and cautioned her for something she did and she went South on him and insulted the living daylights out of him….

They say Teebilz threatened to drop her and Tacha immediately informed him that she was no longer Interested in working with him hence this press release.

They whisper that Teebilz is shocked and disappointed in Tacha but may not come out to say what happened because he was warned but decided to take the risk…….

Since the report has been made, both parties have not come out to deny or confirm it. We would be keeping you posted on any new development.