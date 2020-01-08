Supreme court affirms the election of Governors Ikpeazu, Okowa and Bello

The election of Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Okowa and Abubakar Bello as governors of Abia, Delta and Niger states respectively have been affirmed by the supreme court.

The petitions of Mohammed Nasko of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Niger state, Great Ogboru and the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Delta state and that of Mr. Alex Otti of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) were dismissed by the highest court in the country.

The victories of the Governors in the 2019 election had already been affirmed by the lower courts