Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho And Partner Welcome Baby Boy (Photo)

Francis Uzoho, Super Eagles goalkeeper, and his partner, have welcomed a son. The 21 year old footballer shared the good news on his Instagram page this morning.

Posting this photo of himself with his partner and their son in the hospital, he wrote:

“Welcome to the world son #first son# pinky na woman you be jare @soomieuzoho IN CHRIST ALONE”

It would be recalled that the Nigerian shot-stopper had undergone a surgery in his leg after securing an injury during a clash between the Super Eagles and Brazil.