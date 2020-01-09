Speed Darlington Flaunts N2million Gold Chains He Bought Inside Yaba Market (Video)

Speed Darlington has taken to his social media page to show off a set of gold chains he bought inside Yaba market, Lagos, for a whopping sum of two million naira.

The musician who says things as they are said he had to purchase the items in Nigeria to support the economy, and not ”just blessing call girls” since his return home.

He captioned the video:

“Heavenly father U have blessed me with plenty work you sent my way. Now I can give myself what my heart desires withour begging any man I will forever believe in you 🙏🏿. Although I would prefer if you answer quicker but please don’t take it as command. Thank you again papa 🙏🏿”

See video below: