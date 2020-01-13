Spanish Super Cup: Morata Speaks After Real Madrid Defeated Atletico To Win Trophy

Atletico Madrid striker, Alvaro Morata has reacted to his side’s Spanish Super Cup final defeat against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Atletico almost won the game in extra time, but the Los Blacos midfielder, Federico Valverde hacked down Morata as he raced through on goal with five minutes left.

Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo Goes and Luka Modric scored for Real in the shootout, while Atletico’s Saul Niguez hit the post and Thomas Paratey saw his effort saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, made no mistake with his kick to hand Zinedine Zidane his 10th trophy as manager of the club.

Reacting, Morata said he was proud of Diego Simeone’s men despite their defeat against Real Madrid, adding that they gave everything during the encounter.

“We gave everything and who gives everything he has nothing can be said,” Morata wrote on his official Twitter page after the match.

“Head high, proud of this team. Today more than yesterday… ForzaAtleti.”

Morata will now hope to lead Atletico to victory when they take on Eibar in the La Liga in their next fixture on January 18.