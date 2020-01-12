Soundcity MVP Awards 2020 (Full Winners List)

The 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards was filled with many impressive award nominees which includes the Top African artiste such as Davido, Diamond Platinumz, Tekno and Tiwa Savage among others.

See the full list of winners and their category below

Best New MVP

FireBoy DML (NG)

JoeBoy (NG)

Marioo (TZ)

Rema (NG) – Winner

Simmy (SA)

Wendy Shay (GH)

Best Collaboration

Blow My Mind – Davido (NG)

Daz How Star Do – Skibii (NG)

Gugulethu – Prince Kaybee [SA] – Winner

Jama – DJ Mic Smith (GH)

Killin Dem – Burna Boy (NG)

Inama – Diamond PlatNumz (TZ)

Best Pop

Innos B (CG)

Nandy (TZ)

JoeBoy (NG) – Winner

Otile Brown (KE)

Kizz Daniel (NG)

Teni (NG)

Mayorkun (NG)

Rayvanny (TZ)

Naira Marley (NG)

Best Hip Hop

BlaqBonez (NG)

Falz (NG)

KHALIGRAPH Jones (KE) – Winner

Kwesta (SA)

Medikal (GH)

Shinski (KE)

Sarkodie (GH)

Reminisce (NG)

Ricky Rick (SA)

Zakwe (SA)

Best Duo

Black Motion (SA)

Blaq diamond (SA)

DopeNation (GH) – Winner

Ethic (KE)

Show Dem Camp (NG)

Toofan (TG)

African Producer of the Year

Cracker (NG)

Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jay Synth (NG)

Kel P (NG)

MOG (GH)

Ozedikus (NG)

Pheelz (NG)

Rexxie (NG) – Winner

S2Kizzy (TZ)

Best Female MVP

Betty G (ETH)

Daphne (CMR)

Nandy (TZ)

Sho Madjozi (SA)

Teni (NG) – Winner

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)

Best Male MVP

Burna Boy (NG) – Winner

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

King Promise (GH)

Sjava (SA)

Wizkid (NG)

Zlatan (NG)

African DJ of the Year

DJ Creme De La Creme (KE)

DJ Kaywise (NG)

DJ Neptune (NG)

DJ Spinall (NG) – Winner

DJ Vyrusky (GH)

DJ Zinhle (SA)

Digital Artiste of the Year

Cassper Nyovest (SA)

Davido (NG) – Winner

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

Kizz Daniel (NG)

Mr Eazi (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)

Wizkid (NG)

Listeners’ Choice

Baby – JoeBoy (NG)

Dumebi – Rema (NG)

Fetch your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jealous – Fireboy DML (NG) – Winner

Jama – DJ Mic Smith (GH)

Kainama – Harmonize (TZ)

Killin Dem – BurnaBoy (NG)

Kpo K3K3 – StoneBwoy (GH)

Oil & Gas – Olamide (NG)

Viewers’ Choice

49-99 – Tiwa Savage (NG)

Able God – Chinko Ekun (NG)

Banomoya – Prince Kaybee (SA)

My Level – Shatta Wale (GH)

On The Low – Burna Boy (NG)

Soapy – Naira Marley (NG) – Winner

Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)

Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)

Video of the Year

49-99 – Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi (NG) – Winner

Dangote – Burna Boy by Clarence Peters (NG)

Jericho – Simi by Adasa Cookey (NG)

Ngwa – Blick Bassy by Tebego Malope (SA)

Ohema – Kuami Eugene by Rex (GH)

Song of the Year

Jealous – FireBoy DML (NG)

Killin Dem – Burna Boy (NG) – Winner

Malwhede – King Monada (SA)

Soapy – Naira Marley (NG)

Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)

Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)

Baby – JoeBoy (NG)

Case – Teni (NG)

Dumebi – Rema (NG)

Fetch Your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jama – DJ Mic Smith(GH)

African Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy (NG) – Winner

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

Shatta Wale (GH)

ShoMadjozi (SA)

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Wizkid (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)

Excellence in Music: Innocent Idibia (2Baba) – Winner

Excellence in Philanthropy: DJ Cuppy – Winner

Excellence in Sports: Anthony Joshua – Winner

Excellence in Social Entrepreneurship and Digital Influence: Bright Jaja – Winner

Community and Socio-Political Development: Adebola Williams & Jude Jideonwo – Winner