These days on social media, many people have become advocates for self-love and protecting one’s peace. A number of people are for avoiding toxic people because they can affect their inner peace.

Just recently, BBNaija 2019 star, Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide, took to her Twitter page to speak on mentally unstable people and how it is better for her to avoid them.

According to her, she thinks some people are mentally unstable and it is better for her to avoid them.